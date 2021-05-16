By Trend

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger and USAID Mission Director Jay Singh met with Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova, Trend reports.

The parties discussed USAID's activities aimed at developing huge agricultural and tourism potential of the Azerbaijani districts.

Furthermore, the parties exchanged views on implementation of successful USAID projects in the field of agriculture and tourism in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district in the future.

Singh noted that USAID intends to implement new projects in Azerbaijan in agriculture and tourism. He said that the organization is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Noting that the Khachmaz district has great potential in the field of agriculture and tourism, she stressed that cooperation with USAID in this direction can yield positive results.

