By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan celebrates National Youth Day on February 2.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

Youth policy has always been one of the priorities in Azerbaijan. Young people are playing major role in the country's public life.

The state youth policy is a state-defined system of priorities and measures taken to create favorable conditions for young people, to realize their knowledge and skills, their natural potential.

As a result of state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life.

A series of events were held in the country as part of the celebration.

Awarding Ceremony

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Ramil Gasimov has awarded a group of young employees, including Azay Azayev, who fought in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. The young people were awarded with the certificates of honor.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov noted that the foundation of the Azerbaijan Youth Day is associated with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In 1996, the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Youth was held. In 1997, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order according to which the day of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Youth - February 2 - was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

According to Gasimov, all this shows Heydar Aliyev's great concern for youth.

It was emphasized that the youth policy laid down by the great leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continuing today. One of the main directions of state policy is caring for the young generation, establishing a constant dialogue with them.

The director stressed the importance of attracting youth representatives to the team, as well as their active participation in cultural events.

He added that increasing the number of youth representatives among staff contributes to the work of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, where all conditions have been created for the development of youth representatives, increasing their skills and knowledge.

Asimov expressed confidence that young members of the Palace staff will take an active part in the country's cultural life.

Young Hero

Heydar Aliyev Palace has released a video Young Hero" in honor of Azerbaijan's talented youth culture figures who took part in the Patriotic War.

The project was attended by artist Narmina Abdullayeva, musicians Shahriyar Imanov (tar), Ali Mammadov, (piano), The Passion Quartet, Joshgun Gadashov (piano), Baku band, as well as Aytaj Huseynova, Nigar Pashayeva, Nargiz Gafarly, Yusif Gurbanov, Shafiga Abbasova, Leyla Lutfaliyeva, Aslan Nuri, Turkana Kerimli, Zhalya Guliyeva, Kamran Latifov, Shamil Mammadov and Afiya Babayeva.

Moreover, the employee of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Azay Azayev, dancer of the ensemble of the State Academic Philharmonic Society Firdovsi Eyvazov and artist of the State Academic National Drama Theater Tarlan Asgarli also took part in the filming.

Virtual Conference

Firudin bey Kochari Children Library has hosted a virtual conference to mark the Youth Day.

The event was organized in partnership with UNEC Volunteers Organization and the Baku ASAN Service Center No. 3.

Director of the library Shahla Gambarova informed about the history of the International Youth Day.

In her speech, she stressed that foundation of youth policy in Azerbaijan was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. This policy is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

"President Ilham Aliyev's order to declare 2007 the Year of Youth has significantly increased the activity of youth in the country. The upbringing of the young people has always played an important role in the country's politics. Now, healthy, patriotic and smart young people young people grown in Azerbaijan," she said.

The meeting participants also touched upon such topics as diligence in the works of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

During the conference, Nizami's ghazals were performed as well.

