For the first time after 30 years of the Armenian occupation, the concert program has been organized on the famous Jydyr Duzu in Azerbaijan's Susha city, Trend reports citing the country's State Security Service's official YouTube channel.

The concert was organized for servicemen serving in Shusha city by the Cultural Center of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

Video footage of the concert program is presented below:

