Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed on December 25 a decree on dismissal of servicemen called up for mobilization.

In accordance with the decree, the servicemen called up for military service based on the president’s decree No. 2280 dated September 28, 2020, will be gradually dismissed from military service on mobilization from December 25, 2020, through April 15, 2021.

The Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service were instructed to systematically inform the President of Azerbaijan about the decree’s implementation, while the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.

President Aliyev announced partial mobilizaiton on September 28, on the second day of of military clashes with Armenia.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day-war ended on November 20 with the signing of the Russian-brokered peace deal that stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

