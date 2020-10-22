By Trend

One of the main reasons why Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started the war with Azerbaijan is undoubtedly the rapprochement with NATO, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova told Trend.

“Yerevan has unambiguously headed for NATO. The confidence with which Armenian President Armen Sargsyan turns to NATO in Brussels clearly shows that his country has very clear goals in Europe. The current Armenian political establishment, whose traces lead to Soros, is firmly on the sidelines of Europe. Pashinyan, who received a mandate to implement Soros' plan, and the entire gang of the Armenian PM intend to completely turn away from Moscow,” Mikayilova said.

“Joining NATO promises Yerevan exceptional advantages in fulfilling this mission. Thus, Armenia embarked on the path of European integration, which its previous authorities couldn’t or didn’t want to implement. Great strides are being made towards the implementation of this plan. Expanding the offensive on Azerbaijan, Pashinyan pursued the main goal - to create political chaos. Pashinyan understood perfectly well that in such a situation he would be able to take sharper steps,” added the MP.

“The Armenian leadership, which was preparing for the meeting in Brussels with particular enthusiasm, committed various provocations against Azerbaijan and aggravated the situation in order to justify its aspiration for NATO in front of Moscow at any cost. The pre-planned attacks on the Tovuz district on the state border with Azerbaijan on July 12 were the first in this context,” Mikayilova said.

“Efforts here were unsuccessful, and Armenia had to switch to plan B. Large-scale provocations, and then the war could become the shortest path to achieving the "highest" goal. It is no secret that the "democrat" Pashinyan, who doesn’t hide his love for Europe, wants to leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). After coming to power, the Armenian PM committed acts humiliating the CSTO - he arrested Yuri Khachaturov during his presidency in the organization, and one can recall the subsequent protest of Armenia against the early presidency of Belarus. Leaving the CSTO "headless" for a while, Pashinyan clearly showed that he deliberately crosses the "red line",” the MP emphasized.

“Pashinyan, who often dreams of pursuing an independent policy, is serious about moving closer to Europe. This game against Russia, in whose shadow he is, is an unforgivable mistake. As a result, Armenia will receive a political checkmate,” Mikayilova noted.

