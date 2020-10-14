By Trend

BBC TV correspondent Goktay Koraltan shared photos of civilians of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district who were subjected to the Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

The journalist noted that despite the artillery and missile attacks on Tartar district, residents say they do not want to leave their houses.

“We met 62-year-old Aybaniz Jafarova and her six-month-old grandson Fariz in Tartar, which is located in the front-line zone,” Koraltan added. “She refused to leave her house despite the shelling saying that they are waiting for the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz