Azerbaijanis living in Poland made a statement regarding the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the massive artillery shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army by the Armenian Armed Forces starting from September 27, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

The statement made on behalf of the House of Azerbaijan in Poland and the Association of Poland Azerbaijanis was addressed to the country's government bodies, representative offices of international organizations in Warsaw and the local community.

The statement emphasized that as a result of the shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces of Azerbaijan’s front-line settlements, a large number of civilians, including children, were killed and wounded, and damage was caused to residential and administrative buildings.

“The Armenian side, failing to comply with the obligations in international documents, ignoring the Geneva Convention ‘On the protection of civilian population in time of war’, the UN Convention on the Rights of Children, all the requirements of other important documents on human rights, again grossly violated norms and principles of international law, and continues to commit war crimes,” the statement said.

“Moreover, despite the fact that about 30 years have passed since the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian Armed Forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the requirements of these documents haven’t yet been fulfilled,” the statement notes.

“Azerbaijanis living in Poland and Azerbaijani diaspora organizations called on the international community to put pressure on Armenia so that the occupying country would stop its aggressive policy and immediately leave all the occupied territories, and the Armenian government would comply with the norms and principles of international law,” said the statement.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

