The illegal settlement of Syrian and Lebanese refugees in occupied Nagorno Karabakh raises concern, Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the statement during her speech at the plenary session of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly on Sept. 23, Trend reports.

"I cannot but touch upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the most painful problem of Azerbaijan. A fifth of the Azerbaijani territories - the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts are occupied,” the chairperson said.

“I would like to give a brief outline of the history of Nagorno Karabakh to the attendants so that they would have a complete and objective idea of ​​the conflict. On May 14, 1805, in Azerbaijan, in the village of Kurekchay near Ganja, the Kurekchay Treaty was signed on the transfer of the Karabakh Khanate to the Russian Empire,” she reminded. “The agreement was signed by the Karabakh Khanate’s ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan and the General of the Russian Empire Pavel Tsitsianov."

