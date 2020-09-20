By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Presidential Aide, Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev and Chief of the State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev have inspected the military units on the border with Armenia, the SBS’s press service reported on September 18.

The officials visited the military units and divisions of the "Gazakh" special border division of the Border Troops of the Border Service.

They viewed the service and living conditions of servicemen, and met with border guards serving at border checkpoints on the state border with Armenia.

Moreover, the military construction work in the "Gazakh" special border division and measures to further strengthen the necessary border protection and defense infrastructure at the state border were also reviewed.

The senior military officials also gave necessary instructions to increase the combat readiness of military units and formations, to ensure the inviolability of the state border and the security of personnel.

It should be noted that earlier, on August 12, Presidential Aide, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and a number of other military officials visited the military units and village in the foremost line of the front.

During the visit to the military unit, the senior officials met with servicemen serving in combat positions and inquired about the conditions of their service.

