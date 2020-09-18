By Laman Ismayilova

Short rain is expected in Baku September 19. South-west wind will be followed by strong north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-21 °C at night, +24-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21°C at night, +24-26 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in mountainous and foothill regions. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-21 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +14-18 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected to intensify on September 19, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz