By Ayya Lmahamad

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent an air plane with 11 tons of medical supplies to Azerbaijan to support the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, UAE local media reported on June 21.

The aid will help about 11,000 health workers who work in this direction.

Commenting on the dispatch of aid, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi stressed that relations between UAE and Azerbaijan are actively developing in many areas.

“Relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan are progressing significantly in many areas. This is supported by the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries in strengthening ties of friendship, understanding, and mutual support on many regional and international issues of common concern and in various international fora,” he said.

The Ambassador added that the dispatch of medical aid aircraft is a testament to the UAE leadership’s supportive approach to friendly countries in various circumstances, particularly in light of the challenges the world is facing now to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz