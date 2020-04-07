By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan Army officers who participated in the peacekeeping mission under the command of the UN Mission (UNMISS) in South Sudan have returned to the country, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on April 7.

"The international military command highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani servicemen who have participated in the UN Peacekeeping Mission since January 2019," the Defense Ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the new group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army that were sent to South Sudan on the basis of rotation are already involved in the mission in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Azerbaijan passed a decision on November 30, 2018 on the deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen in South Sudan as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

