Changeable cloudy weather to stay in Baku on July 11. North-western wind will be replaced with mild south wind in the daytime.

Temperature will range from +19°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +32°C+34°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 752 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 50-60%.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will be followed with mild south wind at northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C, while +23-24°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Ecologists predict rainy weather in country's regions. Rain is expected at some northern and western areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +11°C to + 16°C at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

From July 11 to July 12 noon, atmospheric pressure in the Absheron peninsula will drop from 755 to 750 mm mercury column. Mild south-east and south wind, relative humidity may be unfavorable for meteo- sensitive people.

