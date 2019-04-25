By Trend

The Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department commented on the photos recently shared on social networks, Trend reports referring to the Department.

The photos are “an example of biased steps that contradict the reality”, as stated in the Department’s commentary.

“These photos were taken during the restoration of the walls of the fortress in 2011. The problem was with bad reconstruction work carried out on the fortress walls in 1954, during the Soviet period. Unfortunately, one of the towers of the fortress wall existing before that time was damaged during the reconstruction and had to be built up."

The department notes that the fortress walls were reconstructed in 2011-2012 and large-scale work was carried out in order to restore the destroyed tower.

"All archival documents were studied, and historians, architects, and engineers developed and prepared a project for restoring the former look of the fortress tower. It is as a result of these works today that you can see the restored tower on Kichik Gala Street," said the statement.

