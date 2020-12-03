By Trend

Commandants have been appointed to the Lachin and Kalbajar districts liberated from the occupation, the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Dec.3.

According to the press service, the head of the Lachin district police department, Police Colonel Adil Aliyev, was appointed commandant of Lachin, and the head of the Kalbajar district police department, Police Colonel Hagverdi Akbarov - commandant of the Kalbajar district.

The districts were liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov.25 and Dec.1, 2020.

