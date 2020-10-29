By Trend

Six high-ranking officials, all of whom held high positions in the power structures. have been dismissed from their posts in Armenia over the past month, Trend reports on October 29.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan is trying to find the reason for the defeats inflicted by the Azerbaijani army on Armenian troops.

Among those dismissed from are: Minister of the National Security Service Argishti Karamyan, Commander of the Border Troops Colonel-General Vaginak Sargsyan, Head of the Counterintelligence Department of the National Security Service, Major General Hovhannes Karumyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Border Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia Gagik Tevosyan, 'Minister of Defense' of the illegal regime in Nagorno Karabakh Jalal Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Vahe Danielyan.

Since the recent times, pressure of Armenian society on Pashinyan's government has been growing. In open letters, accusations are voiced against the prime minister in the local media and on social networks, requiring him to transfer power to someone who can lead the people out of the current crisis situation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

