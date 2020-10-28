By Trend

Seven-year-old Aysu Isgandarova, who died as a result of a missile attack on Garayusifli settlement of Azerbaijan’s Barda district, was buried in the village cemetery, Trend's regional correspondent reported from Barda on Oct. 28.

The farewell ceremony was held.

The Armenian Armed Forces subjected a house in Garayusifli village, Barda district, to missile fire on October 27. As a result, civilians Ofelya Jafarova, Aybaniz Ahmadova, Ehtiram Ismayilov and Aysu Isgandarova were killed, seven people were wounded.

