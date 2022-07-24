Azernews.Az

Monday July 25 2022

Azerbaijan confirms 333 more COVID-19 cases, 187 recoveries

24 July 2022 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 333 new COVID-19 cases, 187 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,474 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,840 of them have recovered, and 9,735 people have died. Currently, 1,899 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,945 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,024,138 tests have been conducted so far.

