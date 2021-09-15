By Trend

The chief infectious disease specialist of Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry Tayyar Eyvazov has positively assessed the current epidemiological situation in the country, Trend reports on Sept.15.

According to Eyvazov, a decrease in the level of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) is being observed in Azerbaijan.

"The number of COVID-19 infected persons under treatment in special hospitals is also decreasing. Currently, most of the cases of coronavirus infection occur in Baku," Eyvazov said.

According to the specialist, the coronavirus will continue to mutate.

"As long as the infection occurs, new strains will appear. If we suppress the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, and some countries don’t do this, it will return again in the modified form," he added.

