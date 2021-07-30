By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 668 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 30.

Some 178 patients have recovered and 3 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 343,216 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 332,752 patients have recovered, 5,022 people have died. Currently, 5,442 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,881 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,023,954 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,885,572 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,827,855 citizens, and the second one to 2,057,717 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 87,286 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

