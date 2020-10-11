By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 122 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 11.

Some 230 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 41,982 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,357 patients have recovered, 609 people have died. Currently, 2,016 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,064 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,176,720 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

