Laureates of musical competitions to perform in Baku

30 May 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Another concert will be held on June 12 within "New Names" initiated by the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The project contributes to the preservation of the Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

As part of the project, young talents perform concert programs accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

This time, music lovers will enjoy a concert timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Soloists Zarrin Aliyeva (violin) and Narmina Ismayilova will perform at the concert accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibeyov State Symphony Orchestra was among the first orchestras formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, the State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

Tickets can be purchased on the iTicket.az website and at the city ticket offices.

