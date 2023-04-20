NUR Art House opens exhibition in memory of eminent artist [PHOTOS]

NUR Art House has opened an exhibition dedicated to the memory of eminent artist Rauf Ismayilov.

The exhibition "The Creator Cannot Be Forgotten" is co-organized by NUR Art House, World Craft Council Europe and NGO "Arts Council Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

Many well-known artists, Rauf Ismayilov's relatives and friends, as well as numerous admirers of his art attended the event.

In their remarks, they shared their memories about the artist and noted Rauf Ismayilov's art works that they like the most.

Someone remembered with admiration his art work "Magnificent Karabakh", others spoke about the art work "Gaynana" (Mother-in-law), inspired by People's Artist Nasiba Zeynalova, or rather her image in the comedy film of the same name. Meanwhile, other visitors enthusiastically viewed the art pieces included in exhibition.

Particularly valuable are the memories of those who personally knew Rauf Ismayilov, among them the Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Art History, professor Kubra Aliyeva. It was Kyubra Aliyeva who was one of those who revealed to Rauf Ismayilov the skill of working with felt.

"I am geniunly happy to attend the opening of Rauf Ismayilov's exhibition, who was one of my most talented students. At that time, I traveled a lot around the country`s regions to collect the materials about folk art, arts and crafts, and then shared this knowledge with my students. Rauf Ismayilov was one of the most talented students, who created fascinating graphic works. And, of course, felt art occupied an important place in his creativity. At the ongoing exhibition, we can see Rauf Ismayilov's wonderful works, covering various themes. Unfortunately, Rauf Ismayilov left us early, I wrote several articles about him, demonstrated his works abroad," said Kubra Aliyeva.

Rauf Ismayilov created wonderful art works in various genres of painting, arts and crafts. In the process of his creative development, the artist was deeply imbued with the creation of felt products and achieved great success in this area.

He not only created products, but also explored this direction, bringing a modern spirit to the classic, traditional felt, carrying out all stages - from the preparation of wool to dyeing.

Apart from the avant-garde, modernism and graphics in Rauf Ismayilov's art works, the exhibition visitors will be amazed by their unique philosophical content and poetics.

Felt art samples, reflecting emotions, attitude to life, dreams of a creative person, painting, batik and other works of the artist are an expression of man and time, man and nature, the cosmogonic essence of art.

All this testifies to the richness of Rauf Ismayilov's inner world, a simple, modest person, who developed our cultural heritage and left our world during his creative heyday. The 63-year-old master died on April 14, 2021 from the coronavirus.

Rauf Ismayilov was a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weavers Public Association, the Union of Artists and the Union of Advertisers of Azerbaijan. He also taught at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

The event was of great interest among art connoisseurs.

The exhibition will run until April 25th. Admission is free. The exhibition is open from 11.00 to 18.00.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz