National film named best at Eurasian Int'l Film Festival [PHOTO]

20 December 2022 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

Asif Rustamov's film has been awarded at the 16th Eurasian International Film Festival in Almaty, Azernews reports.

Cold As Marble film won a prize in the Best Director's work nomination.

The cinema work was co-produced by AzerbaijanFilm Studio, Ictimai TV, and Arizona Productions (France) with the support of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

The film tells about a man who is unexpectedly released from prison after serving ten years for killing his wife. His son wants to find out why he did it.

Screenwriters Asif Rustamov and Dutch colleague Roelof Jan Minneboo, director Asif Rustamov, cinematographers Oktay Namazov and Adil Abbasov, artist Rafig Nasirov, costume designer Shahin Hasanli, make-up artist Elbrus Vahidov, creative producer Irada Ahmadov.

The film cast includes Elshan Asgarov, Natavan Abbasli, and People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov.

Cold As Marble is Asif Rustamov's second full-length work.

The world premiere of his first full-length feature film Downstream took place at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2014. The film later won a number of international awards in various categories.

--

