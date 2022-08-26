AzerbaijanFilm represented at Lendoc Film Festival in Russia [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the AzerbaijanFilm Studio Nazim Huseynov has visited St. Petersburg to take part in a series of events timed to the 90th anniversary of Lendoc Open Film Studio, Azernews reports.

Nazim Huseynov selected the best film in the category "Game serials for online platforms" within the 3rd Lendoc Film Festival (LEFF).

Within LEFF, the cinemas in St. Petersburg screen films from the "golden film collection" of neighboring countries including Azerbaijan. Rasim Ojagov's film "Investigation" (1979) was screened at the event.

Nazim Huseynov also attended an international conference on the joint film production of Russia and CIS countries and the 5th meeting of the heads of film studios of the CIS countries

Saint Petersburg Documentary Films Studio or Lendoc is one of the largest documentary film studios in Russia, founded in 1932 as Leningrad Newsreel Studio.

The films produced on Lendoc have received numerous awards at Soviet and International film festivals.

The studio was affected by the crisis caused by the dissolution of the USSR, however, it managed to overcome it and produced over 100 documentaries since 2001.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

.