"Towards the Sea" expo to open at Surakhani tanker museum

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and Chagh Art Platform invite you to visit an exhibition "Towards the Sea", Azernews reports.

The exhibition will be held at the Surakhani tanker museum on July 16-17.

More than forty works in the genre of marina (seascape) will be showcased as part of the exhibition.

Through their artworks, national artists, including Eldar Gurbanov, Intigam Agayev, Rafail Aliyev, Vugar Ali, Rashad Jabbarov, Mir Azar Abdullayev, Anar Huseynzada, Elshan Karadzha, Leyla Altunay, Milena Nabiyeva, Elchin Hussein, Mammad Rashidov, Gunel Ravilova, Abbas Mammadov, Diana Aliyeva, Sabina Safarova, Agil Gashimov, Rashad Rzayev, Sahib Yagubov, and others will showcase the Caspian Sea in all its beauty.

The world's first tanker museum was established in 2017. The main goal is to familiarize Baku residents and the city's guests with the history of the Caspian Sea and the Shipping Company, the work of heroic sailors.

The Surakhany tanker museum is a bridge connecting the past and the future of modern Azerbaijan, which has ancient shipping traditions.

The Surakhany tanker played a big role in the history of Azerbaijan's oil transportation by sea. The tanker with a length of 123.5 meters and a deadweight of 4,696 tons belongs to the type of ships Engineer A. Pustoshkin, launched for the first time in the Caspian Sea in 1957.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Address: Baku Boulevard, Baku, Azerbaijan.

For more information, please contact: +994 50 988 85 91

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

