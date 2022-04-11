By Laman Ismayilova

More than 500 books have been donated to libraries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of the campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book".

The Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov took part in the ceremony of handing over books to the Azerbaijan National Library. The donated books will subsequently be sent to libraries in Karabakh.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan has joined the campaign co-organized by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan National Library last year.

The ceremony took place within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Embassy handed over books on science, culture, history as well as anthologies of Kazakh prose and poetry.

Also among these books are the works of Kazakh writers published by the Kazakh Embassy and translated into Azerbaijani, including "The Kazakh Khanate: origins, traditions and heritage", a collection of scientific articles "Alash Orda", the Kazakh folk-heroic epic " Koblandy Batir ", "The Creativity of Mukhtar Auezov : from tradition to innovation" by N. Mammadova-Tagisoy, "The Day the World Collapsed" by Rollan Seisenbaev and others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov stressed that mutual book exchange, the opening of centers of Kazakh and Azerbaijani literature is a great opportunity to tell the two peoples and new generations through printed publications about common historical, cultural and linguistic roots, centuries-old friendship and spiritual unity.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the donated books would contribute to the cultural and educational mutual enrichment of the two fraternal peoples and the revival of libraries in Karabakh.

Director of the National Library Karim Tahirov thanked for the support of the action and noted that every year a large number of books, articles, and collections are handed over to young people as a heritage.

"These books are important for the future generation. And, of course, the books of Kazakh writers in the Azerbaijani language will also enrich the book fund of Karabakh libraries," he added.

The sides also discussed topical areas of bilateral cooperation, issues of upcoming events and book exhibitions in order to exchange experience and provide mutual information support.

After the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijan set out to revive libraries in Karabakh.

In 2021, Turkish Professional Union of the Authors of Scientific and Literary Works (ILESAM) donated 10,000 books to the fund of libraries to be restored in Karabakh.

Around 500 books were donated by People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev as well.

The Institute of Education also joined the book campaign presenting some 5,263 copies of 300 books.

Over 55,482 books have been already collected within the campaign aimed at restoring the book funds of libraries in the liberated territories.

Thanks to the joint efforts, libraries in Azerbaijan's liberated territories will open doors to book lovers in the near future.

