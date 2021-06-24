By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall will host a virtual summer concert on June 25.

The online concert will be presented to the audience at 18.00 in social networks as part of the "Genjlere destek" (Youth Support) project. The gala concert promises memorable and stunning performances.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Genjlere destek" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Throughout the 2016-2017 concert season, various interesting programs were held within its framework to mark the 80th anniversary of the State Philharmonic Hall.

In March, the State Philharmonic Hall presented a virtual concert timed to International Women's Day as part of "Genjlere destek" project.

The event brought together talented violinists Shukufa Rasulova, Humay Hajizadeh, Fidan Musayeva, Khadija Hajili, Elizabeth Kizel, pianists Fatima Aliyeva and Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Sham Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (viola), Solmaz Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (qanun), Jalala Ismayilova (cello), Asim Rzayev (clarinet), Yusra Murtuzaliyeva (vocal),Ruzgar Ahmadzade (composer) as well as concertmasters Narmin Rzayeva and Svetlana Akhmedova.

The concert also featured works by Azerbaijani and European composers.The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra.

