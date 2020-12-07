By Laman Ismayilova

Young Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev has paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2020 Karabakh war.

The musician performed the music piece "Ayrılıq" (Separation) in memory of the martyrs.

Nearly 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen lost their lives in the 44-day-war. Of them, 103 servicemen haven't been identified yet. More than a hundred servicemen are considered missing, while 1,245 are being treated in hospitals.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

For a short time, Jamal Aliyev has stunned listeners around the world with his incredible talent and virtuosity.

The musician has successfully performed at music festivals in Turkey, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, China and other countries.

In 2017, he gave solo debut performances at the BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Keith Lockhart, and at the Royal Festival Hall with the Philharmonia Orchestra under the baton of Sir Karl Jenkins. He has been a regular performer on BBC Radio 3 since first appearing on “In Tune” and, in 2015, was one of the first BBC Introducing Classical Artists to be selected.

Becoming a musician was genetically pre-ordained for Jamal - both his parents are involved in music. Future cellist began his musical studies with his first teacher and beloved grandfather, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Gara Aliyev, who played a large role in developing Jamal’s musical skills. He trained dozens of supremely gifted musicians, laureates of various international competitions.

Jamal Aliyev displayed musical talent at a young age, already playing concerts at the age of 5. He won the prize at Trakya International competition at the age of 9 as well as Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition when he was only 11 years old.

Young cellist was invited to study at Moscow Conservatory Central Music School and Yehudi Menuhin School in London. When Jamal turned 14, he decided to choose London.

Afterwards Jamal Aliyev and Welsh musician Karl Jenkins began to perform much time together. Jenkins even composed a music piece for him. Jamal presented the work of the famous composer at Royal Albert Hall. It was his second performance at one of the world's most famous stages.

