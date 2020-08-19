By Laman Ismayilova

Famous mugham singer Gochag Askarov will perform at Totem Heart and Mind Festival to be held in New York on August 22-23.

The mugham singer will take part in a virtual concert to be watched by more than 10,000 people.

As part of the concert, Gochag Askarov will perform Azerbaijan's folk songs and mughams.

He will be accompanied by talented musicians Ibrahim Babayev (tar), Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Honored Artist Kamran Karimov (drums), Vasif Huseynzade (piano), Yusif Azizov (drums) and Rafael Askarov (balaban).

It should be noted that tickets for the online concert have already been sold out.

Gochag Askarov performed at dozens of international music festivals in Europe, Asia, and Middle East. After his successful performance at Shanghai World Music Festival-2014, he was named "Prince of classical Azerbaijani mugham".

His music albums released in 2011 and 2013 were reviewed by Songline, The Wire (UK), Trad, Les Inrocks (France), and All About Jazz (Italy), and many other renowned European magazines.

In 2017, mugham singer released a joint album with French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman.

The two musician have been actively collaborated since 2016.

The album "Mugham Souls" features synthesis of jazz and mugham. Gochag Askarov and Pierre de Tregoman brilliantly united mugham with western melodies.

With centuries-old history, Azerbaijani mugham continues to amaze the music lovers.

This unique kind of music is based on the rich philosophical and literary ground.

One of the most valuable monuments of the material and spiritual culture of the nation contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other form.

