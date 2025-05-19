Azernews.Az

Monday May 19 2025

Azerbaijan sees slight decline in outbound travel, regional destinations gain

19 May 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees slight decline in outbound travel, regional destinations gain
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Between January and April of this year, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 0.9% compared to previous years, reaching 632,700 people.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more