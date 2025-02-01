Azernews.Az

Saturday February 1 2025

Azerbaijan-Russia trade hits 4.8 Billion USD

1 February 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)
In 2024, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Russia reached 4.8 billion US dollars, marking an increase of 441.1 million US dollars or 10.1% compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

