Baku, Tehran sign strategic cooperation plan for Astara Terminal

23 January 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), Rovshan Rustamov, met with the head of Iranian Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri Sardrudi, as part of the latest meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Joint Commission held in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

It was reported that the railway officials discussed the expansion of the cargo terminal in Astara, Iran, and the ongoing work at the terminal.

It was noted that the Astara terminals in both Azerbaijan and Iran facilitate faster and more efficient handling of increased cargo volumes along the North-South corridor, enhance the strategic potential of the corridor, and strengthen the transport infrastructure of both countries, thus promoting regional trade.

During the meeting, ADY and Iranian Railways signed a "Strategic Cooperation Plan" for the construction and operation of the Astara terminal.

The document includes the approval of the Astara terminal’s Master Plan based on the railway section of the Protocol from the 16th Intergovernmental Joint Commission, signed between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 22, 2025. It also outlines the completion of construction by the end of this year, final investment recognitions, and other related matters.