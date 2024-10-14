Azernews.Az

Monday October 14 2024

Azerbaijan’s GDP grows: Key insights on sector performance and industrial production

14 October 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s GDP grows: Key insights on sector performance and industrial production
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan notes growth in its production of gross domestic products, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more