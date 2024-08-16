Azernews.Az

Friday August 16 2024

Azerbaijan to export trucks to neighboring countries

16 August 2024 12:53 (UTC+04:00)
Iveco trucks produced in Azerbaijan will be exported to Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

