Azerbaijan invests $90 mln in Romania, Minister says

1 April 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

So far, Romania has invested $30 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan has invested $90 million worth of investments in Romania. This was stated by the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, during a briefing dedicated to the outcomes of the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, Azernews reports.

The minister stated that there are favourable opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, tourism, agriculture, health, and culture.

The minister added that in 2023, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $670 million.

"The majority of the trade turnover, $605 million, consisted of exports from Azerbaijan to Romania."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz