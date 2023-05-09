Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 9 2023

Azerbaijan's wine export hikes

9 May 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s wine export to China increased drastically, Azernews reports, citing the Adviser on economic and commercial issues of the Chinese embassy in Azerbaijan Ma Chi telling to local media.

