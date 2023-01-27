EU delegation invests nearly 400 projects in Azerbaijan over 15 years

27 January 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

For 15 years in Azerbaijan, the EU delegation has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euros, Azernews reports referring to EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

"EU projects implemented in Azerbaijan cover civil society, food production, education, agriculture, regional development, and other areas," Peter Michalko told the event marking the 15th anniversary of the EU delegation in Baku.

He added that the EU-Azerbaijani negotiations on a new strategic agreement are continuing.

"Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan," he said.

The ambassador added that the EU is among the largest partners supporting Azerbaijan in landmine-clearing activities for a more secure and prosperous South Caucasus.

