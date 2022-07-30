Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 18
|
1.7
|
July 25
|
1.7
|
July 19
|
1.7
|
July 26
|
1.7
|
July 20
|
1.7
|
July 27
|
1.7
|
July 21
|
1.7
|
July 28
|
1.7
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 29
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7338 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 11
|
1.7154
|
July 18
|
1.7346
|
July 12
|
1.7229
|
July 19
|
1.7383
|
July 13
|
1.7419
|
July 20
|
1.7254
|
July 14
|
1.7377
|
July 21
|
1.7348
|
July 15
|
1.7309
|
July 22
|
1.7361
|
Average weekly
|
1.7298
|
Average weekly
|
1.7338
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0284 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 18
|
0.0298
|
July 25
|
0.0295
|
July 19
|
0.0297
|
July 26
|
0.0291
|
July 20
|
0.0301
|
July 27
|
0.0283
|
July 21
|
0.0310
|
July 28
|
0.0279
|
July 22
|
0.0295
|
July 29
|
0.0273
|
Average weekly
|
0.0300
|
Average weekly
|
0.0284
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0952 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 18
|
0.0977
|
July 25
|
0.0956
|
July 19
|
0.0973
|
July 26
|
0.0953
|
July 20
|
0.0968
|
July 27
|
0.0952
|
July 21
|
0.0967
|
July 28
|
0.0952
|
July 22
|
0.0959
|
July 29
|
0.0947
|
Average weekly
|
0.0969
|
Average weekly
|
0.0952
---
