Saturday July 30 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

30 July 2022 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 18

1.7

July 25

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 26

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 27

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 28

1.7

July 22

1.7

July 29

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.004 and amounted to 1.7338 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 11

1.7154

July 18

1.7346

July 12

1.7229

July 19

1.7383

July 13

1.7419

July 20

1.7254

July 14

1.7377

July 21

1.7348

July 15

1.7309

July 22

1.7361

Average weekly

1.7298

Average weekly

1.7338

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0022 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0284 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 18

0.0298

July 25

0.0295

July 19

0.0297

July 26

0.0291

July 20

0.0301

July 27

0.0283

July 21

0.0310

July 28

0.0279

July 22

0.0295

July 29

0.0273

Average weekly

0.0300

Average weekly

0.0284

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0017 manat and totaled 0.0952 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 18

0.0977

July 25

0.0956

July 19

0.0973

July 26

0.0953

July 20

0.0968

July 27

0.0952

July 21

0.0967

July 28

0.0952

July 22

0.0959

July 29

0.0947

Average weekly

0.0969

Average weekly

0.0952

