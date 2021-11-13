By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 51.2465 manats (1.65 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.134,261 manat, increasing by 3.25 percent or 98.4 manats compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov.1 3033,319 non-working day - Nov.2 3048,321 non-working day - Nov.3 3028,839 Nov. 10 3105,0245 Nov.4 3018,027 Nov. 11 3141,4895 Nov.5 3050,71 Nov. 12 3156,271 Average weekly 3035,844 Average weekly 3134,2616

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.0401 manat, which is 4.22 percent more compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1,38 manat (3,32 percent).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov.1 40,4759 non-working day - Nov.2 40,7162 non-working day - Nov.3 39,8783 Nov. 10 41,3658 Nov.4 40,0861 Nov. 11 42,0148 Nov.5 40,5272 Nov. 12 42,7397 Average weekly 40,3367 Average weekly 42,0401

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 8.5 manats (0.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price for an ounce of platinum rose by 0.76 percent compared to the last week to 1,769.596 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov.1 1750,363 non-working day - Nov.2 1799,943 non-working day - Nov.3 1765,79 Nov. 10 1793,534 Nov.4 1772,99 Nov. 11 1821,3375 Nov.5 1758,897 Nov. 12 1846,183 Average weekly 1769,596 Average weekly 1820,3515

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 22.33 manat (0.64 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.471,431 manat, which is 0.88 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov.1 3391,424 non-working day - Nov.2 3473,517 non-working day - Nov.3 3441,259 Nov. 10 3469,9465 Nov.4 3447,515 Nov. 11 3452,071 Nov.5 3452,097 Nov. 12 3492,276 Average weekly 3441,162 Average weekly 3471,4311

