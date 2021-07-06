By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Agency for Small and Medium-sized Business Development and International Business Forum have signed a memorandum of understanding to hold the 25th IBF Forum in Baku this year, the agency reported on July 6.

The memorandum was signed by Agency’s Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and IBF’s Chairman Erol Yarar.

Speaking at the event, Mammadov noted that holding the IBF forum in Azerbaijan would be important for the expansion of business cooperation between the participating countries, especially between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He added that the forum will be important in forming a multilateral business platform with the participation of businessmen.

Moreover, it was noted that the forum will introduce foreign investors to the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, establish direct business contacts between businessmen and conduct a presentation of Karabakh’s investment opportunities.

Likewise, the forum will be important in terms of revival of trade and economic partnership and implementation of new initiatives in the post-COVID-19 period.

In turn, IBF’s Head and MUSAID’s Chairman shared their opinion about the importance of the forum and expressed their satisfaction with the holding of the forum in Baku.

It should be noted that the forum is organized to bring together businessmen and government representatives from around the world to develop bilateral trade and economic relations, create sustainable models of cooperation, strengthen investment cooperation and business ties.

Established in 1995 by the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MUSIAD) and held once a year, the IBF organizes a series of panel meetings, country presentations, bilateral meetings and events.

