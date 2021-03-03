Next international ISO certificate of Quality Management standard once again displays high quality of customer service rendered by the leading mobile operator

Excelled for its exemplary position in the quality of customer service in our country, Azercell Telecom LLC has received the first certificate of compliance with ISO 10004: 2018: Quality Management / Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement, following the certification review for compliance with the same standard. The quality assessment was conducted by Bureau Veritas Azeri LLC. The audit team was provided detailed information on the process of measuring and monitoring customer satisfaction, including but not limited to, the scope of the process, various methods of measuring customer satisfaction, taking appropriate measures based on the results obtained and the use of information to improve services, and etc.

Aiming to make life easier through modern technologies and business solutions, Azercell is currently offering the various services to its subscribers on all available platforms. The company has repeatedly been awarded international certificates for the level of service provided to customers on social media and the response to inquiries. Even during the strict lockdown applied due to COVID-19 in the country, Azercell Customer Services operated online uninterruptedly, while Mobile Customer Services provided free support to subscribers over 65. Azercell's Kabinetim app was one of the breakthrough in terms of increasing customer satisfaction and handling complaints in a prompt manner.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an international standard-setting body composed of representatives from various national standards organizations. So far, the federation has set thousands of standards for goods, services and best practices in the fields of management, technology and business.

It is worth noting that earlier the company obtained the certificates of compliance under ISO 10002:2018 (Quality Management /Customer Satisfaction/ Guidelines for Complaints Handling in Organizations) and ISO 18295: 2017 (Management of Customer Contact Centers) for the quality of customer service.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business STEVIE Awards. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Stevie Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

