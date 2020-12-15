By Trend

The amount of compensation for protected deposits of individuals in Azerbaijan is set at 100,000 manat ($58,820), Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law ‘On full insurance of deposits’ discussed at plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament held on Dec.15.

It was also noted at the session that this law expired on December 4, 2020. The submitted draft proposed to extend the law until April 5, 2021.

Following discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and approved in the second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.15)

