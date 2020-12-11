By Trend

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan has launched a new e-service, the agency told Trend.

As part of the digital transformation program, an opportunity has been created to take an online queue for entrepreneurs wishing to use the services of SME Houses, said the agency.

“Entrepreneurs can download the ‘SME Queue’ app on their mobile devices through the Android operating system (via GooglePlay). A user who has downloaded the application can register and create a personal account by entering the serial number and FIN of the ID,” said the SME agency.

The purpose for creating the mobile app is to provide prompt service for entrepreneurs who apply to SME Houses, and thereby minimizing contacts between people, which is appropriate to the pandemic period, the agency noted.

In the coming days, it will be possible to download the app via the AppStore.

