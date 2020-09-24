The event supported by the company brought together participants from all over the world.

The 7th international womENcourage virtual meeting, which promotes the role of women in computer science, kicked off today with the motto "Equality has two sides". This year's meeting, organized and hosted by ADA University, ACM-W European Organization, “Azercell Telecom” LLC which acts as a “Gold Sponsor” and digital partner of the event, with the support of the Azerbaijan Congress Bureau, was attended by hundreds of participants from all over the world.

The womENcourage International Meeting was launched with the welcoming speeches delivered by the newly elected ACM President, Professor Gabriele Kotsis, ADA University Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs Vafa Kazdal and ACM-W Europe Chair Ruth Lennon. After the opening ceremony, the conference started. On the first day of the event, representatives of the world's largest telecommunications companies presented reports on "Big promises of big data analytics." The next days of the four-day international conference will include panel discussions and presentations on "Artificial Intelligence: From Algorithms to Ethics".

The conference agenda also includes presentations of research works of bachelors, masters and doctoral students. Thus, womENcourage will present 30 posters of students from 17 countries on 5 continents.

A career fair will be organized for the participants of womENcourage 2020 on the third day of the event. Students will be able to take advantage of existing vacancies by meeting with representatives of various technology companies in a private office. Azercell, in turn, will provide participants with information on available vacancies. At the end of the conference, which promotes diversity and balance among people in computer science, about 100 participants will compete in a hackathon.

During the hackathon, hacker teams will struggle to create a functional prototype that will provide a technological solution to a real-life problem. Rahim Akhmadov, Head of Data Engineering Unit of Big Data and Analytics Department at Azercell, will participate as a judge in this competition.

This year's womENcourage, held with Azercell's Digital Partnership and Gold Sponsorship, is organized in different countries around the world. Previous meetings of the international event took place in Italy, Serbia, Spain, Austria, Sweden and the United Kingdom. WomENcourage helps women who are studying or working in technical fields to support their personal development by bringing together everyone who wants to be more involved in computer science. The participants of this conference will get acquainted with the experience of world-renowned experts in the field of computer science, gain practical knowledge, as well as have the opportunity to present themselves. Besides, the conference helps women in this field to land a job.

It should be noted that Azercell Telecom has always been the initiator and executor of projects aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of schoolchildren and students in Azerbaijan in various fields, especially in computer science. Azerbaijani schoolchildren, closely supported by Azercell Telecom, successfully participated in the Asian Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) held in a virtual format on August 14-21 and won a bronze medal in this prestigious competition. Moreover, Azercell supports the participation of Azerbaijani students in the International Informatics Olympiad, one of the most prestigious IT competitions held on an annual basis. The Student Scholarship program held by the company has been offering monthly scholarships to young people who have studied and excelled in ICT at local universities. Hundreds of projects have been implemented with the support of Azercell to help young people specialize in information and communication technologies. The company has also been a regular sponsor of the Hackathon competition organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The 7th international womENcourage virtual meeting will last until September 27. Please, visit

https://womencourage.acm.org/2020/ for more information about the event.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

