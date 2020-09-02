By Trend

The products export from West Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) decreased by 33 percent in terms of volume and by 15 percent in terms of value during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21, 2020), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Supervisor of West Azerbaijan Customs Administration Tohid Azarbod told IRNA, Trend reports.

According to the official, 367,900 tons of non-oil products worth $533 million were exported from the West Azerbaijan Province during the reporting period.

Azarbod added that including watermelon, apple and rubber industry products were mainly exported from the province during the reporting period.

"In total, 774,500 tons of products worth $1.58 billion were exported through customs of West Azerbaijan Province over the past four months," he said.

The official noted that in turn, the products exports via the province decreased by 23 percent in terms of volume and by 6 percent in terms of value during the first four months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Azarbod added that an average of 364 trucks pass through the borders of the province daily, and this is a decrease of 97 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year.

