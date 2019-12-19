By Trend

The total amount of money transfers from Russia to Azerbaijan in 2019 amounted to 850 million manat ($500 million), Chairman of the board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, a subsidiary of Russia's VTB Bank, Yevgeniy Kirin said at a press conference on Dec. 19, Trend reports.

The balance of money transfers amounted to less than 200 million manat ($117.6 million) with the advantage of transfers from the Russian side, the chairman said.

A press conference of the VTB Bank Azerbaijan was held in Baku on Dec. 19. The results of the year and the strategy for upcoming years were discussed at the conference.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan provides corporate customers with credits and credit lines in manats and foreign currency. It finances projects, considering their specific features, by providing the choice of various loan products and individual terms of repayment.

The Supervisory Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan is valid under the legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Bank's Charter, the provisions of the Supervisory Board and other internal documents of the Bank.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz