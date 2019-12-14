By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) has launched a portal, which will enable local entrepreneurs run their business more efficiently.

The portal, www.azerp.az, is a new project to digitize the economy and provide additional opportunities for entrepreneurs and was presented at the event titled “Support for Planning of Enterprise Resources” on December 10.

“Based on enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, www.azerp.az portal will allow entrepreneurs to conduct electronic accounting, HR management, production management, multichannel sales and procurement”, Executive Director of (CAERC) Vusal Gasimli said in his opening remarks at the event.

He mentioned that digital transformation in Azerbaijan is accelerating rapidly in the government, financial and banking sector and large enterprises.

“The portal www.azerp.az offers new opportunities for real-time resource planning for small and medium-sized businesses. Using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) entrepreneurs will manage marketing, customer relations, project management, human resources, accounting, warehousing, procurement, and production via a single system. Thus, with the application of ERP, Azerbaijani enterprises will improve management efficiency, save resources, strengthen cyber security and, most importantly, be more competitive,” Gasimli stated.

Addressing further collaboration plans of the CAERC, he spoke about other digital projects implemented by the agency: “With other projects of CAERC - azexport.az, enterpriseazerbaijan.com, “One Window” Export Support Center, Digital Trade Hub, www.azerp.az portal will support the development of entrepreneurship through one ecosystem. Along with this, CAERC will support the digital transformation of small and medium-sized businesses in partnership with other government agencies, innovative companies and international organizations. In this way, it is possible to present a successful combination of strategies and technologies at the enterprise level”.

"This portal was launched entirely at our own expense," the executive director underlined.

During the presentation, the head of the Azexport portal, Zaur Kardashov, informed the participants about the current trends in the world, as well as the most widely used softwares - the advantages of ERP and CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems for businesses and the state, and the principles and functional modules of the AzERP system.

He highlighted that the use and wide implementation of this platform will make it even easier for Azerbaijan to conduct cross-border trade and service operations online and join the global ERP users network in the near future.

Note that www.azerp.az portal is based on the open-source OpenERP system, which is becoming increasingly popular in the world. It is supported by more than 2000 professional programmers and currently has more than 2 million users. AzERP operates as web-based application and requires no additional software.

The aim of the project is to localize the system through the Cloud SaaS service and make it more accessible to Azerbaijani users in accordance with national legislation. The portal has the following functions to support enterprise resource planning: accounting, HR management, production management, multichannel sales, procurement, e-commerce, warehouse management, project management, fleet management and CRM.

The portal www.azerp.az will allow entrepreneurs to save on costs and increase efficiency by providing free service. The portal will organize regular trainings for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

