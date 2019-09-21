By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 9
|
1.7
|
Sept. 16
|
1.7
|
Sept. 10
|
1.7
|
Sept. 17
|
1.7
|
Sept. 11
|
1.7
|
Sept. 18
|
1.7
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7
|
Sept. 19
|
1.7
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7
|
Sept. 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8785 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 9
|
1.8680
|
Sept. 16
|
1.8825
|
Sept. 10
|
1.8774
|
Sept. 17
|
1.8722
|
Sept. 11
|
1.8788
|
Sept. 18
|
1.8811
|
Sept. 12
|
1.8724
|
Sept. 19
|
1.8766
|
Sept. 13
|
1.8818
|
Sept. 20
|
1.8799
|
Average weekly
|
1.8629
|
Average weekly
|
1.8785
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 9
|
0.0259
|
Sept. 16
|
0.0266
|
Sept. 10
|
0.0259
|
Sept. 17
|
0.0266
|
Sept. 11
|
0.0260
|
Sept. 18
|
0.0264
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0260
|
Sept. 19
|
0.0264
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0263
|
Sept. 20
|
0.0265
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
|
Average weekly
|
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 9
|
0.2974
|
Sept. 16
|
0.2964
|
Sept. 10
|
0.2954
|
Sept. 17
|
0.2967
|
Sept. 11
|
0.2947
|
Sept. 18
|
0.2982
|
Sept. 12
|
0.2954
|
Sept.19
|
0.2990
|
Sept. 13
|
0.3006
|
Sept. 20
|
0.2973
|
Average weekly
|
0.2967
|
Average weekly
|
0.2975
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz