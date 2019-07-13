By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 1 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 2 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 3 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 4 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 5 1.7 July 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0066 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.911 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 1 1.9293 July 8 1.9096 July 2 1.9190 July 9 1.9070 July 3 1.9190 July 10 1.9053 July 4 1.9186 July 11 1.9170 July 5 1.9178 July 12 1.9162 Average weekly 1.9193 Average weekly 1.9110

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 1 0.0270 July 8 0.0267 July 2 0.0270 July 9 0.0267 July 3 0.0268 July 10 0.0266 July 4 0.0269 July 11 0.0270 July 5 0.0268 July 12 0.0270 Average weekly 0.0269 Average weekly 0.0268

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 percent or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2975 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 1 0.2964 July 8 0.2957 July 2 0.3006 July 9 0.2965 July 3 0.3005 July 10 0.2964 July 4 0.3029 July 11 0.2998 July 5 0.3028 July 12 0.2989 Average weekly 0.3006 Average weekly 0.2975

